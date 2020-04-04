Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CACC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Credit Acceptance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Credit Acceptance from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Credit Acceptance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Credit Acceptance from $340.00 to $190.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Credit Acceptance from $350.00 to $150.00 and set a market underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Credit Acceptance has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $362.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC traded down $20.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $215.83. The stock had a trading volume of 355,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,363. Credit Acceptance has a 1-year low of $199.00 and a 1-year high of $509.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 35.47 and a current ratio of 35.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $369.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $426.68.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $385.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 17,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.27, for a total transaction of $4,502,482.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,965,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,671,928.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.74, for a total value of $86,548.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,997,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,231,545.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,003 and sold 207,118 shares valued at $86,798,008. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

