Credit Suisse Group Cuts Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Price Target to GBX 3,200

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JMAT. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,300 ($43.41) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded Johnson Matthey to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 4,100 ($53.93) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,042.22 ($40.02).

Shares of LON JMAT traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,683.50 ($22.15). The stock had a trading volume of 748,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,012. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 8.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,267.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,784.76. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of GBX 1,614 ($21.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,475 ($45.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider John Walker bought 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,920 ($38.41) per share, for a total transaction of £350.40 ($460.93). Also, insider Patrick W. Thomas bought 3,937 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,589 ($34.06) per share, for a total transaction of £101,928.93 ($134,081.73). Insiders acquired 3,964 shares of company stock worth $10,268,418 in the last 90 days.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

