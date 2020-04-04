Credit Suisse Group Downgrades G4S (LON:GFS) to Neutral

G4S (LON:GFS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 110 ($1.45) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 225 ($2.96). Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of G4S in a report on Friday, March 13th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of G4S in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of G4S in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of G4S to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 206.25 ($2.71).

Shares of GFS traded down GBX 22.40 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 69.92 ($0.92). 12,708,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,740,000. G4S has a fifty-two week low of GBX 75.52 ($0.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 241.80 ($3.18). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 141.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 188.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 974.83.

In other news, insider Ashley Almanza sold 71,245 shares of G4S stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.28), for a total value of £69,107.65 ($90,907.20). Also, insider Tim Weller purchased 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £90,100 ($118,521.44).

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

