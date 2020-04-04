Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 price target on the LED producer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $40.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cree’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cree from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Charter Equity initiated coverage on shares of Cree in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cree from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Cree from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cree from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,637,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average is $46.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.98. Cree has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $69.21.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Cree had a negative net margin of 44.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cree will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CREE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,518,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Cree by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,711,368 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $78,980,000 after buying an additional 1,174,563 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its position in Cree by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 714,416 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $32,970,000 after purchasing an additional 522,557 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Cree by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 986,704 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $45,536,000 after purchasing an additional 375,557 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Cree by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,259,262 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $58,115,000 after buying an additional 310,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

