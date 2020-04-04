Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Crown Crafts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Crown Crafts alerts:

Shares of CRWS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.50. 4,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,042. The company has a market cap of $45.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.67. Crown Crafts has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $7.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.59 million for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.48%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 22,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 456.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 19,513 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts during the 3rd quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts during the 4th quarter worth $334,000. 40.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.