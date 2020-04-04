Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $80.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

CFR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.89.

Shares of NYSE:CFR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.19. The company had a trading volume of 546,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,514. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.51. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $104.53.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $370.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 41.52%.

In other news, Director Chris Avery acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.59 per share, for a total transaction of $235,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $22,989,911,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,937,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,767,000 after buying an additional 442,307 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,354,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,438,000 after buying an additional 229,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,477,000 after buying an additional 110,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,322,000 after buying an additional 25,031 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

