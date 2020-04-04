CWV Chain Hits One Day Volume of $16,835.00 (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One CWV Chain token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Bibox. During the last week, CWV Chain has traded 14% lower against the dollar. CWV Chain has a total market cap of $1.99 million and $16,835.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014668 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.75 or 0.02608160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00202432 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00046661 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CWV Chain Token Trading

CWV Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

