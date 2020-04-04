Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) Price Target Cut to GBX 547

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 632 ($8.31) to GBX 547 ($7.20) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 15.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DMGT. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 870 ($11.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 757 ($9.96) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 764.60 ($10.06).

Get Daily Mail and General Trust P L C alerts:

LON:DMGT traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 645 ($8.48). 97,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,086. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 714.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 803.80. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a fifty-two week low of GBX 538 ($7.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 897 ($11.80). The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 21.29.

In related news, insider Kevin Beatty sold 7,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 810 ($10.66), for a total transaction of £57,663.90 ($75,853.59).

About Daily Mail and General Trust P L C

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust P L C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust P L C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.