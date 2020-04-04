Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) Price Target Lowered to GBX 547 at Goldman Sachs Group

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) had its price target decreased by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 632 ($8.31) to GBX 547 ($7.20) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

DMGT has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 757 ($9.96) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 870 ($11.44) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 764.60 ($10.06).

LON DMGT traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 645 ($8.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 21.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 714.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 803.80. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a fifty-two week low of GBX 538 ($7.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 897 ($11.80).

In related news, insider Kevin Beatty sold 7,119 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 810 ($10.66), for a total transaction of £57,663.90 ($75,853.59).

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

