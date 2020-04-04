DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

DNZOY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered DENSO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered DENSO CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group upgraded DENSO CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DENSO CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNZOY traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.92. 509,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,744. DENSO CORP/ADR has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $23.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.23.

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It offers air-conditioning systems for cars and buses; truck refrigeration units; radiators and cooling systems; gasoline and diesel engine management systems; engine-related products; products for drive systems; hybrid and electric car drive systems, and power supply and related products; power supply and starting system parts; and small motor systems for automobiles.

