Detour Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:DRGDF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Detour Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:DRGDF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DRGDF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Detour Gold in a report on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Detour Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of Detour Gold stock remained flat at $$17.50 during midday trading on Monday. 17,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,877. Detour Gold has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $20.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.22.

Detour Gold Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold. The company's primary asset is the Detour Lake property consisting of a contiguous block of mining claims and leases totaling 646 square kilometers located in the District of Cochrane.

