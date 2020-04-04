Diageo (LON:DGE) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,850

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 3,700 ($48.67) in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DZ Bank cut their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,550 ($46.70) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,150 ($28.28) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,985.33 ($39.27).

DGE stock traded down GBX 10.50 ($0.14) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,458 ($32.33). 3,862,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,715.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,061.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.22. The stock has a market cap of $57.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.23. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80).

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,249 ($42.74) per share, with a total value of £8,284.95 ($10,898.38). Insiders have acquired a total of 577 shares of company stock worth $1,680,441 in the last three months.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

