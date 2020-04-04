DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings. DiaMedica Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.84) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DiaMedica Therapeutics.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 54.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 25,037 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMAC traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 17,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,009. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.56. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.70.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

