Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $110.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler cut Diamondback Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from to in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Diamondback Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of FANG traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.59. The stock had a trading volume of 9,500,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,435,755. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.72. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $114.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average of $75.30.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice purchased 17,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $486,946.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $81,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,199.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

