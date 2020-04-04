Digiwage Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 58.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, Digiwage has traded down 56.7% against the dollar. One Digiwage coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Digiwage has a total market capitalization of $12,755.89 and approximately $164.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digiwage alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00340164 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00415793 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00017837 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006987 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002347 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000233 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000191 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Digiwage Coin Profile

Digiwage (CRYPTO:WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.