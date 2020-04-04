Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Given New $84.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price target cut by SunTrust Banks from $117.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. MKM Partners lowered Dine Brands Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered Dine Brands Global from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Dine Brands Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.13.

Shares of NYSE:DIN traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.39. 1,136,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,351. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $336.23 million, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.28. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $104.46.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 55.06% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.91%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 4,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $443,962.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jay D. Johns sold 8,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $721,640.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,583.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,656 shares of company stock worth $1,370,727. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

