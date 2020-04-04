Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DOM. Berenberg Bank raised Domino’s Pizza Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 282.78 ($3.72).

Shares of DOM traded down GBX 6.20 ($0.08) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 282.80 ($3.72). The stock had a trading volume of 642,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,000. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52 week low of GBX 218.90 ($2.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 335.90 ($4.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 295.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 292.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 101.00.

In other Domino’s Pizza Group news, insider Ian Bull purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.04) per share, for a total transaction of £76,750 ($100,960.27).

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

