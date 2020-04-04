DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DS Smith (LON:SMDS) to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has GBX 325 ($4.28) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 370 ($4.87).
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SMDS. Berenberg Bank cut shares of DS Smith to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America cut shares of DS Smith to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 360 ($4.74).
LON:SMDS traded down GBX 6.80 ($0.09) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 254.70 ($3.35). The stock had a trading volume of 9,179,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,000. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 309.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 352.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51. DS Smith has a one year low of GBX 244.80 ($3.22) and a one year high of GBX 397.80 ($5.23). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07.
DS Smith Company Profile
DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.
