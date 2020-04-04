DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DS Smith (LON:SMDS) to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has GBX 325 ($4.28) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 370 ($4.87).

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SMDS. Berenberg Bank cut shares of DS Smith to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America cut shares of DS Smith to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 360 ($4.74).

LON:SMDS traded down GBX 6.80 ($0.09) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 254.70 ($3.35). The stock had a trading volume of 9,179,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,000. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 309.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 352.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51. DS Smith has a one year low of GBX 244.80 ($3.22) and a one year high of GBX 397.80 ($5.23). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. DS Smith’s payout ratio is currently 0.70%.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

