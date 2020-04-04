DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a hold rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $116.00 to $94.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $153.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.54.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.13. 1,815,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,441. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.85. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

In other DTE Energy news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $242,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,616,647.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 567.6% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.