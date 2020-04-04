DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on DTE Energy from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.54.

NYSE:DTE traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,815,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.85. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $135.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $242,892.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,616,647.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTE. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 422.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 571,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,280,000 after purchasing an additional 462,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

