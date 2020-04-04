Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Lowered to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.06.

Shares of NYSE:ESTE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 478,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,685. The firm has a market cap of $111.98 million, a PE ratio of 83.04 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Earthstone Energy has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $7.94.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $66.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.16 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 0.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 12,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $83,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,159.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,239 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 24.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

