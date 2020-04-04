East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Market Perform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson downgraded East West Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.67.
Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.78. 1,685,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,369. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.59.
In other news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 10,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $305,770.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,217.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $102,399.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,869.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,098 shares of company stock valued at $533,193. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.
About East West Bancorp
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.
