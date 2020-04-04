East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Market Perform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson downgraded East West Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.78. 1,685,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,369. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.59.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $431.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.66 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 10,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $305,770.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,217.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $102,399.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,869.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,098 shares of company stock valued at $533,193. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

