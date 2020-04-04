eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet cut shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho reiterated a sell rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on eBay from to and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.64.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.41. 10,822,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,884,050. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16. eBay has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average of $35.86.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $115,934.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,403.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $149,661.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,092 shares of company stock worth $6,749,564. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $324,031,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in eBay by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,120,028 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $545,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707,700 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in eBay by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 19,994,970 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $722,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,970 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of eBay by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,115,129 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $148,598,000 after buying an additional 2,356,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $68,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

