eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given Buy Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $44.00 price objective on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EBAY. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from to and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of eBay from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.64.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.41. 10,822,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,884,050. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $115,934.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,403.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $149,661.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,092 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,564 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of eBay by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 211,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in eBay by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 35,204 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 17,332 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in eBay by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $740,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its position in eBay by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 700,334 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $25,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.