eBoost (EBST) Price Hits $0.0015

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $152,636.48 and approximately $8.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and C-CEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00591828 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015080 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007609 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000285 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, C-CEX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

