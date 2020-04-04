EDC Blockchain Price Tops $0.0337 on Exchanges (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 4th. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $90.08 million and approximately $49,925.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded down 42.5% against the U.S. dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0337 or 0.00000492 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, DigiFinex, P2PB2B and LocalTrade.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00029346 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00068897 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,883.83 or 1.00444777 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000975 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00071922 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001592 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000053 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide . The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, P2PB2B, Bit-Z, LocalTrade and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

