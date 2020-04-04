Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elanco Animal Health Incorporated operates as an animal health care company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for companion and food animals. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is based in Greenfield, United States. “

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ELAN. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Gabelli reissued a buy rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Shares of ELAN stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.19. 2,206,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,442,585. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $95,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,488.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R David Hoover acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $110,659.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,814.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $388,329 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 2,726.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.