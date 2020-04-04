Electroneum Achieves Market Cap of $21.00 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, TradeOgre, Liquid and Cryptohub. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $21.00 million and $67,487.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electroneum has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 61% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,052,735,966 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Cryptohub, Cryptomate, Cryptopia, Bitbns, TradeOgre, Liquid and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

