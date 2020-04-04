Electrum Dark Market Capitalization Achieves $160,578.90 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 4th. Electrum Dark has a market capitalization of $160,578.90 and $13,018.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electrum Dark token can now be purchased for $0.0412 or 0.00000602 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

inSure (SURE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00013227 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00500561 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014728 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000433 BTC.

About Electrum Dark

ELD is a token. Its launch date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 tokens. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

Electrum Dark Token Trading

Electrum Dark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.