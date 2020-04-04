Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WATT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energous from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Energous in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

Get Energous alerts:

WATT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.62. 583,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,617. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13. Energous has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.91.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Energous had a negative return on equity of 151.20% and a negative net margin of 19,009.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energous will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Energous by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 14,012 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Energous by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 7,541 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Energous during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Energous during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Energous by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

Read More: Range Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.