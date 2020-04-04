Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Equitable from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut Equitable from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equitable from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitable from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Equitable from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of Equitable stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.02. 3,315,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,010,830. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average of $22.51. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.69. Equitable has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $27.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.37%.

In other Equitable news, Director Ramon De Oliveira purchased 12,890 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $198,248.20. Also, Director George Stansfield purchased 2,500 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $26,025.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 59,475 shares of company stock worth $868,606 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 12.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 126,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,182 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 365.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 451,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 354,545 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 20.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,923,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,753,000 after purchasing an additional 546,887 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

