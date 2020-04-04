Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EQBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Equity BancShares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered Equity BancShares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Equity BancShares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity BancShares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Equity BancShares has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of EQBK traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.43. The stock had a trading volume of 43,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,480. The company has a market cap of $254.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Equity BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Equity BancShares had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $39.05 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Equity BancShares will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Equity BancShares by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 89,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equity BancShares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 9,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Equity BancShares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

