Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

ESQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Esquire Financial from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Esquire Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of ESQ stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,050. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.23. Esquire Financial has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $28.89. The firm has a market cap of $113.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.40.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Esquire Financial will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. 52.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esquire Financial (ESQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.