EverGreenCoin Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week (EGC)

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One EverGreenCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and CoinExchange. EverGreenCoin has a market capitalization of $177,627.65 and $28.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EverGreenCoin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.01000241 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00050032 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00029313 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00174681 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007150 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000488 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00068917 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About EverGreenCoin

EverGreenCoin (EGC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,244,261 coins. EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . EverGreenCoin’s official website is evergreencoin.org . The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EverGreenCoin

EverGreenCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverGreenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EverGreenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

