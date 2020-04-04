ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXLS. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on ExlService from $87.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ExlService from $86.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ExlService from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $143,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,449.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $90,841.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,032.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,067. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.70. 316,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.19. ExlService has a twelve month low of $40.61 and a twelve month high of $79.78.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.11 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.82%. ExlService’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ExlService will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

