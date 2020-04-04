Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.81.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EYPT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of EYPT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.76. The company had a trading volume of 539,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,287. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $99.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.72.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 278.89% and a negative return on equity of 285.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nancy Lurker acquired 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $103,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,288. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 293.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 30,473 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 20,001 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

