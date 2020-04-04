Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FMNB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Farmers National Banc has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.57. The company had a trading volume of 87,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,634. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01. Farmers National Banc has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $299.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $28.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.25 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.11%.

In other news, Director Edward Muransky bought 6,801 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $80,523.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,697.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terry A. Moore bought 6,300 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $101,997.00. Insiders bought a total of 31,231 shares of company stock valued at $444,194 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 5,786.2% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

