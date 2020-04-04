FGL (NYSE:FG) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FGL (NYSE:FG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FG. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of FGL from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of FGL in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised FGL from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FGL from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. FGL currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Shares of FG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.61. The stock had a trading volume of 13,456,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,255,106. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. FGL has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.75.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.00 million. FGL had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 14.36%. Equities analysts predict that FGL will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. FGL’s payout ratio is presently 2.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FG. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of FGL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $898,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of FGL by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 227,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of FGL by 233.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 197,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 138,394 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of FGL by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 123,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 30,873 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of FGL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

