First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Commonwealth Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.33.

Shares of NYSE:FCF traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.22. The stock had a trading volume of 763,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,978. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $857.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.23.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 7,016.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

