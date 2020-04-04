First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FGBI. TheStreet lowered First Guaranty Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Guaranty Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ FGBI traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $13.87. The stock had a trading volume of 13,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 67,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 20,795 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 35,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

