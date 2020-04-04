First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a hold rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of FHB stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,651,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,573. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $31.25. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.53.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

In related news, insider Mitchell Nishimoto sold 3,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $100,901.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,165.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

