First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) Upgraded to Outperform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FHN. Stephens raised shares of First Horizon National from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of First Horizon National from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Horizon National from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Horizon National from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.11.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

NYSE:FHN traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.18. 6,156,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,201,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.66. First Horizon National has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.13.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.61 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 10.94%. First Horizon National’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Horizon National will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

In other First Horizon National news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $3,074,495.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,729 shares in the company, valued at $14,237,726.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott M. Niswonger bought 100,000 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 821,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,158.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 510.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.