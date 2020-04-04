First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Outperform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $39.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.80.

NASDAQ:FIBK traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.85. The company had a trading volume of 202,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,373. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $43.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $165.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.13 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 10.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous None dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

In other news, EVP Russell A. Lee acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,957. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,019 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 115.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 28,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem during the third quarter valued at $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

