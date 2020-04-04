First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST MERCHANTS CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in conducting commercial banking business through the offices of its banking subsidiaries. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded First Merchants from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded First Merchants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on First Merchants from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First Merchants from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Merchants currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Shares of FRME traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.02. The stock had a trading volume of 200,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,974. First Merchants has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.27.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $121.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that First Merchants will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

In other news, CFO Mark K. Hardwick bought 5,424 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.68 per share, for a total transaction of $144,712.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Marhenke purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 20,457 shares of company stock valued at $623,209. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRME. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in First Merchants by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Merchants in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Merchants by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,526,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,442,000 after acquiring an additional 76,888 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in First Merchants by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in First Merchants by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

