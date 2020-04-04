First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FLIC. TheStreet cut First of Long Island from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut First of Long Island from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut First of Long Island from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of First of Long Island stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.35. 69,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. First of Long Island has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The company has a market cap of $367.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.48.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). First of Long Island had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $27.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

In other First of Long Island news, Director Michael N. Vittorio sold 6,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $152,883.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,758.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul T. Canarick purchased 2,966 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,231.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 401,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,124,583. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,966 shares of company stock worth $78,602 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLIC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

