First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT Lowered to $10.00 at CIBC

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised First Quantum Minerals to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. TD Securities cut First Quantum Minerals to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Quantum Minerals from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank cut First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays cut First Quantum Minerals from an overweight rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.25.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

OTCMKTS FQVLF traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -48.13 and a beta of 2.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.36. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 1.40%.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.