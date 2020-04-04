First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $110.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 34.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FRC. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $96.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

FRC traded down $2.18 on Wednesday, hitting $81.78. 1,435,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,233. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $122.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRC. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 59.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

