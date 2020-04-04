Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $36.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Flexion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.44.

Shares of FLXN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.65. The stock had a trading volume of 615,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,477. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average of $15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76. The company has a market cap of $264.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.94. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $22.98.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 205.29% and a negative return on equity of 592.50%. The business had revenue of $23.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $9,832,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

