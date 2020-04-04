Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Raised to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FFIC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flushing Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of FFIC traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.53. 150,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.82. Flushing Financial has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $23.23.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $46.22 million for the quarter. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Flushing Financial will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

In other news, EVP Theresa Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $102,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,650.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 4,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $82,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,525.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $29,198. 5.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 106,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

