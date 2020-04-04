Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) will announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.14. Forrester Research reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Forrester Research had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $124.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.24 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on FORR shares. Barrington Research upgraded Forrester Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Forrester Research from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub lowered Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Forrester Research stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,293. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $503.06 million, a PE ratio of -49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.99. Forrester Research has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $51.75.

In related news, insider Kelley Hippler sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $68,266.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at $868,472.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Forrester Research by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 97,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Forrester Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,456,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Forrester Research by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in Forrester Research by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 21,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Forrester Research by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 73,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

